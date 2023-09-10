One person injured in shooting near Ratmalana railway station

One person injured in shooting near Ratmalana railway station

September 10, 2023   08:31 am

A 46-year-old person has been injured and hospitalised following a shooting incident near the Ratmalana railway station this morning (10).

The wounded person has been admitted to the Kalubowila Teaching Hospital for treatment and is in critical condition.

Ada Derana reporter said that the victim, who is a fishermen, was returning home when a group of 04 persons had arrived in a black car and opened fire at him.

The incident had occurred at around 4.30 a.m. today near the temple on Sri Ganendra Road in Ratmalana.

According to the relatives of the victim, the assailants also had handcuffs with them. 

Mount Lavinia Police are conducting further investigations to apprehend the suspects involved. 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Defence Ministry denies Maj. Gen. Sallay's alleged complicity in Easter attacks (English)

Defence Ministry denies Maj. Gen. Sallay's alleged complicity in Easter attacks (English)

Defence Ministry denies Maj. Gen. Sallay's alleged complicity in Easter attacks (English)

Cardinal Ranjith says 'It is clear that there were larger forces at play' behind Easter attacks (English)

Cardinal Ranjith says 'It is clear that there were larger forces at play' behind Easter attacks (English)

Over 6,300 across 14 districts affected due to torrential rains (English)

Over 6,300 across 14 districts affected due to torrential rains (English)

President says Sri Lanka needs to excel in healthcare to attract medical tourists

President says Sri Lanka needs to excel in healthcare to attract medical tourists

President Ranil highlights need to uplift quality of medical tourism and health services (English)

President Ranil highlights need to uplift quality of medical tourism and health services (English)

MPs express conflicting views on controversial Channel 4 exposé about Easter bombings

MPs express conflicting views on controversial Channel 4 exposé about Easter bombings

We don ' t seek revenge, just need to know what really happened - Cardinal Ranjith

We don ' t seek revenge, just need to know what really happened - Cardinal Ranjith

Defence Ministry categorically denies Channel 4 's 'outrageous' claims on Easter attacks

Defence Ministry categorically denies Channel 4 's 'outrageous' claims on Easter attacks