One person injured in shooting near Ratmalana railway station

A 46-year-old person has been injured and hospitalised following a shooting incident near the Ratmalana railway station this morning (10).

The wounded person has been admitted to the Kalubowila Teaching Hospital for treatment and is in critical condition.

Ada Derana reporter said that the victim, who is a fishermen, was returning home when a group of 04 persons had arrived in a black car and opened fire at him.

The incident had occurred at around 4.30 a.m. today near the temple on Sri Ganendra Road in Ratmalana.

According to the relatives of the victim, the assailants also had handcuffs with them.

Mount Lavinia Police are conducting further investigations to apprehend the suspects involved.