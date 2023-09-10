Two arrested over shooting inside bus in Ambalantota

Two arrested over shooting inside bus in Ambalantota

September 10, 2023   08:54 am

Two persons have been arrested in connection with the recent shooting incident that took place inside a bus in the Ambalantota area.

The arrests were made by the Crimes Division of the Matara Police last afternoon, in the Thalawilla area.

Accordingly, the arrestees, aged 21 and 31, are due to be produced before the Hambantota Magistrate’s Court today (10 Sep.).

On Thursday (07 Sep.), a woman was left wounded after being shot at in a bus.

According to reports, two unidentified assailants, who arrived on a motorcycle, had forcibly boarded the bus after blocking the moving vehicle.

The duo had fled the scene after opening fire at the victim, who was rushed to Ambalantota Hospital for immediate medical attention.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Defence Ministry denies Maj. Gen. Sallay's alleged complicity in Easter attacks (English)

Defence Ministry denies Maj. Gen. Sallay's alleged complicity in Easter attacks (English)

Defence Ministry denies Maj. Gen. Sallay's alleged complicity in Easter attacks (English)

Cardinal Ranjith says 'It is clear that there were larger forces at play' behind Easter attacks (English)

Cardinal Ranjith says 'It is clear that there were larger forces at play' behind Easter attacks (English)

Over 6,300 across 14 districts affected due to torrential rains (English)

Over 6,300 across 14 districts affected due to torrential rains (English)

President says Sri Lanka needs to excel in healthcare to attract medical tourists

President says Sri Lanka needs to excel in healthcare to attract medical tourists

President Ranil highlights need to uplift quality of medical tourism and health services (English)

President Ranil highlights need to uplift quality of medical tourism and health services (English)

MPs express conflicting views on controversial Channel 4 exposé about Easter bombings

MPs express conflicting views on controversial Channel 4 exposé about Easter bombings

We don ' t seek revenge, just need to know what really happened - Cardinal Ranjith

We don ' t seek revenge, just need to know what really happened - Cardinal Ranjith

Defence Ministry categorically denies Channel 4 's 'outrageous' claims on Easter attacks

Defence Ministry categorically denies Channel 4 's 'outrageous' claims on Easter attacks