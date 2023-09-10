Two arrested over shooting inside bus in Ambalantota

Two persons have been arrested in connection with the recent shooting incident that took place inside a bus in the Ambalantota area.

The arrests were made by the Crimes Division of the Matara Police last afternoon, in the Thalawilla area.

Accordingly, the arrestees, aged 21 and 31, are due to be produced before the Hambantota Magistrate’s Court today (10 Sep.).

On Thursday (07 Sep.), a woman was left wounded after being shot at in a bus.

According to reports, two unidentified assailants, who arrived on a motorcycle, had forcibly boarded the bus after blocking the moving vehicle.

The duo had fled the scene after opening fire at the victim, who was rushed to Ambalantota Hospital for immediate medical attention.