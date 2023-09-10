Excise Ordinance Act to be amended promptly  State Minister

Excise Ordinance Act to be amended promptly  State Minister

September 10, 2023   11:13 am

Immediate measures are set to be taken pertaining to the amendment of the Excise Ordinance Act, State Minister of Finance Ranjith Siyamabalapitiya said.

Highlighting that the existing legislation is now severely outdated and thereby has many discrepancies within its provisions, the State Minister noted that amendments to the Act will be submitted promptly.

“The Excise Ordinance Act is one of the oldest ordinances in our country, being over 100 years old. This legislation has been constantly updated, with over 1,000 new announcements made to suit the relevant time. It is like a medical patient with a large number of plasters”, he said in this regard, emphasising that the Act fails to cover several key matters as it has many loopholes within its provisions.

Thus, in a bid to amend these existing loopholes and to maximise the revenue gained by the government, State Minister Siyamabalapitiya assured that measures are underway to introduce suitable amendments, and change the current Excise Ordinance Act.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Defence Ministry denies Maj. Gen. Sallay's alleged complicity in Easter attacks (English)

Defence Ministry denies Maj. Gen. Sallay's alleged complicity in Easter attacks (English)

Defence Ministry denies Maj. Gen. Sallay's alleged complicity in Easter attacks (English)

Cardinal Ranjith says 'It is clear that there were larger forces at play' behind Easter attacks (English)

Cardinal Ranjith says 'It is clear that there were larger forces at play' behind Easter attacks (English)

Over 6,300 across 14 districts affected due to torrential rains (English)

Over 6,300 across 14 districts affected due to torrential rains (English)

President says Sri Lanka needs to excel in healthcare to attract medical tourists

President says Sri Lanka needs to excel in healthcare to attract medical tourists

President Ranil highlights need to uplift quality of medical tourism and health services (English)

President Ranil highlights need to uplift quality of medical tourism and health services (English)

MPs express conflicting views on controversial Channel 4 exposé about Easter bombings

MPs express conflicting views on controversial Channel 4 exposé about Easter bombings

We don ' t seek revenge, just need to know what really happened - Cardinal Ranjith

We don ' t seek revenge, just need to know what really happened - Cardinal Ranjith

Defence Ministry categorically denies Channel 4 's 'outrageous' claims on Easter attacks

Defence Ministry categorically denies Channel 4 's 'outrageous' claims on Easter attacks