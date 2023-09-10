Farmers affected by extreme weather to be compensated

The Minister of Agriculture, Mahinda Amaraweera, has assured that all required measures will be taken to compensate those farmers whose crops were damaged due to the recent inclement weather.

Emphasising that hundreds of acres of paddy fields that were ready for harvest were destroyed due to the torrential rains, Amaraweera noted that officials of the Agriculture and Agrarian Insurance Board (AAIB) have been instructed to provide compensation to those farmers whose crops were damaged by both the extreme arid weather conditions, and the heavy rains that followed.

Accordingly, the Minister further stated that the relevant officials are currently gathering all related data and information with regards to the number of farmers who require compensation.