Reports on Easter attack investigations to be submitted to Parliament  President

The reports pertaining to the two investigations into the Easter Sunday terror attacks in 2019 will be presented to the parliament before any final decisions are made, President Ranil Wickremesinghe said.

Accordingly, upon completion of the two investigations into the series of bombings, the reports from the Parliamentary Select Committee and the Presidential Commission of Inquiry will be presented to parliament before any final decisions are made, the President’s Media Division (PMD) reported.

Meanwhile, the Head of State has decided to appoint a committee chaired by a retired Supreme Court judge to inquire into the recent allegations made by UK’s Channel 4 in their recent exposé on the Easter Sunday bombings.

The PMD further noted that the government also intends to appoint a Parliamentary Select Committee to investigate the allegation levelled by a former Attorney General, claiming that there is a mastermind behind the attacks.