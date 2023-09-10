Man arrested in Eppawela over foreign employment scam

September 10, 2023   03:23 pm

A resident of Eliyadiwulwewa in Eppawela was arrested has been arrested in connection with a foreign employment scam where he had cheated money from several persons after promising employment in Doha, Qatar.

The arrest was made on Saturday (09 Sep.) by the Sri Lanka Bureau of Foreign Employment (SLBFE), after six different complaints had been received about the suspect, claiming that he had defrauded them of Rs. 1.6 million in total under the pretense of providing them with employment opportunities in Qatar.

Preliminary investigations have revealed that the suspect had defrauded several retired Tri-forces and police personnel, claiming that he would provide them with jobs within the security sector in Doha, Qatar. 

Apart from the complaints received by the SLBFE, the Eppawela Police have also reportedly received several complaints regarding the suspect, alleging that he had behaved aggressively towards those who had visited him with inquiries pertaining to their money.

Upon questioning the suspect, he had revealed that he was merely an intermediary, adding that he had fallen prey to a third party, to whom he had already given the money collected from those he falsely promised jobs to.

The suspect, who was handed over to the Eppawela Police, is due to be produced before the Anuradhapura Magistrate’s Court today (10 Sep.).

