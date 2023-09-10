Health Minister approves three private medical universities

Health Minister Keheliya Rambukwella has reportedly given approval for the commencement of operations of three private medical universities.

Speaking in this regard at a media briefing held in Kandy today (10 Sep.), Rambukwella stated that the relevant universities have already commenced operations.

Commenting on the recent controversies surrounding the provision of medial degrees at private universities, the Minister stated “there are many children who are eligible to study medicine, but we have only 11 universities in our country, which is insufficient”.

Moreover, he emphasised on the global recognition medical degrees obtained from Sri Lankan universities hold, further explaining that the island nation should capitalize on this opportunity and produce more such students.

“Instead of hindering this global recognition medical degrees from Sri Lanka receive, we need to maintain the same standards at both private and state universities. If we are able to produce outstanding students who would be of service to the world, we need to implement a system that would work parallel with this goal”, he said in this regard.