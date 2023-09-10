Police seek public assistance to apprehend suspects over Haputale murder

Sri Lanka Police on Sunday (10 Sep.) issued a media release, seeking public assistance to apprehend a group of suspects and a vehicle in connection with a murder committed in Haputale last month.

On 22 August, an individual was reported dead after an unidentified group of persons arrived in a vehicle, and opened fire, while another was critically injured.

Investigations have revealed that the number plate fixed on to the vehicle used for the shooting had been fake, according to police.

Accordingly, police have sought public assistance in this regard, and have urged that any relevant information be communicated to the Diyatalawa Police OIC – 071 859 1531, or the Bandarawela Police – 057 222 2260 / 057 223 1612.