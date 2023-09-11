Fairly heavy showers expected in several areas

Fairly heavy showers expected in several areas

September 11, 2023   07:56 am

Showers will occur at times in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Southern and North-western provinces and in Kandy and Nuwara-Eliya districts, according to the Meteorology Department. 

Fairly heavy showers about 50mm are likely at some places in Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Puttalam, Galle and Matara districts.

A few showers may occur in Mannar, Vavuniya and Anuradhapura districts.

Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in Uva province and in Batticaloa, Ampara districts during the evening or night.

Fairly strong winds about 40-45 kmph can be expected at times in western slopes of the central hills, Northern, North-central, and North-western provinces and in Trincomalee and Hambantota districts.

General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers. 

Sea Areas:

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Matara via Colombo and Galle.

Winds will be south-westerly and speed will be 30-40 kmph.

Wind speed can increase up to 50-55 kmph at times in the sea areas off the coast extending from Chilaw to Trincomalee via Mannar and Kankasanthurai and in the sea areas extending from Hambantota to Pottuvil.

The sea areas off the coast extending from Chilaw to Trincomalee via Mannar and Kankasanthurai, and in the sea areas extending from Hambantota to Pottuvil can be rough at times.

Temporarily strong gusty winds and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

NEWS IN BRIEF | PRIME TIME | 2023.09.10

NEWS IN BRIEF | PRIME TIME | 2023.09.10

NEWS IN BRIEF | PRIME TIME | 2023.09.10

Excise Ordinance Act to be amended - State Minister of Finance (English)

Excise Ordinance Act to be amended - State Minister of Finance (English)

Maj. Gen. Sallay claims Channel 4 documentary released to defame him (English)

Maj. Gen. Sallay claims Channel 4 documentary released to defame him (English)

'People think Sri Lanka is only the sun and sea, we need to change that' - SLTPB Chairman (English)

'People think Sri Lanka is only the sun and sea, we need to change that' - SLTPB Chairman (English)

Ceylon Chamber of Commerce questions govt's efficiency with existing SVAT system (English)

Ceylon Chamber of Commerce questions govt's efficiency with existing SVAT system (English)

MP Wasantha Yapa leaves for Geneva to discuss several concerns with UNHRC

MP Wasantha Yapa leaves for Geneva to discuss several concerns with UNHRC

Reports on Easter attack investigations to be submitted to Parliament  President Ranil

Reports on Easter attack investigations to be submitted to Parliament  President Ranil

Sports Ministry deemed 'weakest' ministry to be brought before COPA

Sports Ministry deemed 'weakest' ministry to be brought before COPA