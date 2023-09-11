Death toll from floods in Greece rises to 15

Death toll from floods in Greece rises to 15

September 11, 2023   08:06 am

ATHENS, Greece -- The number of confirmed deaths from recent flooding in central Greece rose to 15 after the bodies of four people previously considered missing were found on Sunday, authorities said.

Three of the bodies were located in villages near the city of Karditsa in western Thessaly. They are an 88-year-old woman and her 65-year-old son, who were found in their home, as well as a 58-year-old man whose body was found between two villages.

The coast guard said Sunday that the body of a 42-year-old man, missing since Tuesday, was found floating in the sea near the city of Volos. He was last seen in his car unable to control it in raging waters.

Greece’s fire service said that since flooding hit central Greece on Tuesday it has evacuated nearly 3,500 people. Rescue efforts continue.

The flooding appears to have subsided, although the Pineios river, the major waterway in Thessaly, is rising at its mouth, Fire Service spokesman Yiannis Artopios said Sunday evening.

The coast guard said it rescued 335 persons stranded in the Pelion peninsula between Thursday and Saturday.

Source: AP

--Agencies

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

NEWS IN BRIEF | PRIME TIME | 2023.09.10

NEWS IN BRIEF | PRIME TIME | 2023.09.10

NEWS IN BRIEF | PRIME TIME | 2023.09.10

Excise Ordinance Act to be amended - State Minister of Finance (English)

Excise Ordinance Act to be amended - State Minister of Finance (English)

Maj. Gen. Sallay claims Channel 4 documentary released to defame him (English)

Maj. Gen. Sallay claims Channel 4 documentary released to defame him (English)

'People think Sri Lanka is only the sun and sea, we need to change that' - SLTPB Chairman (English)

'People think Sri Lanka is only the sun and sea, we need to change that' - SLTPB Chairman (English)

Ceylon Chamber of Commerce questions govt's efficiency with existing SVAT system (English)

Ceylon Chamber of Commerce questions govt's efficiency with existing SVAT system (English)

MP Wasantha Yapa leaves for Geneva to discuss several concerns with UNHRC

MP Wasantha Yapa leaves for Geneva to discuss several concerns with UNHRC

Reports on Easter attack investigations to be submitted to Parliament  President Ranil

Reports on Easter attack investigations to be submitted to Parliament  President Ranil

Sports Ministry deemed 'weakest' ministry to be brought before COPA

Sports Ministry deemed 'weakest' ministry to be brought before COPA