Cabinet to be reshuffled this month?

September 11, 2023   08:56 am

Several ministerial portfolios are likely to be reshuffled within this month, political sources have claimed.

While a final decision in this regard is yet to be made, discussions pertaining to the matter are reportedly taking place within those political parties affiliated with the ruling party.

The reshuffle is said to be taking place in light of President Ranil Wickremesinghe’s preparations to travel overseas.

Although the Head of State is allowed to make appointments for eight new ministerial portfolios as per the Constitution of Sri Lanka, it has been reported that only four such new appointments will be made during the upcoming reshuffle, while several other ministers are slated to be stripped off of their existing portfolios.

Political sources further claimed that the Minister of Health is likely to be changed, given the recent controversies in the health sector.

