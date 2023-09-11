4.65 magnitude earthquake recorded in seas off Batticaloa

An earthquake of magnitude 4.65 in the Richter scale was recorded in seas off the north-eastern coast of Sri Lanka early this morning (11 Sep.), the Geological Survey and Mines Bureau reported.

Accordingly, the earthquake was recorded 310 kms North-East of Batticaloa at around 01:30 a.m. today, at a depth of 24 kilometres.

The bureau confirmed, however, that there is no tsunami threat to Sri Lanka due to the earthquake.