NDCU raises concerns as 900 dengue cases reported in first 10 days of Sept.

Nearly 900 novel dengue cases have been reported within the first 10 days of September, as per the National Dengue Control Unit (NDCU).

Accordingly, NDCU Director Dr. Nalin Ariyaratne warned that albeit the recent decrease in the number of dengue cases being recorded, the ongoing inclement weather is likely to, once again, increase the dengue-mosquito population, owing to the increased number of potential breeding sites.

Speaking further in this regard at a media briefing held in Colombo, Dr. Ariyaratne revealed that the Western Province accounts for nearly 50% of the new cases recorded in September.