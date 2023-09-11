Sri Lanka Police on Monday (11 Sep.) issued a notice seeking public assistance to apprehend the Police Constable who allegedly aided in the failed attempt by notorious criminal figure Nadun Chinthaka Wickramaratne, alias ‘Harak Kata’, to escape from the custody of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID).

Accordingly, Sri Lanka Police have released an image of the Constable in question, and have urged the public to contact either the Police Media Division (PMD) on 071 859 1774 or 071 859 4929 with any relevant information.

The organized criminal gang leader known as ‘Harak Kata’, had reportedly attempted to flee from the custody of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) on Sunday (10 Sep.).

According to the CID, ‘Harak Kata’ had been aided by a certain Police Constable, who had fled soon after the incident.

‘Harak Kata’, who was being interrogated by eight CID officers last afternoon, had reportedly laced the officers’ tea with poison, with aid of the Police Constable in question, during his questioning.

He had subsequently requested to go to the washroom, the CID reported, and was escorted out of the interrogation room with his aide – the Constable, and another Sub-Inspector attached to the Police Special Task Force (STF), assigned for the suspect’s protection.

Although his handcuffs were removed at that point, the underworld kingpin had then walked out of the washroom acting as if he was still cuffed, and had then attempted to snatch the STF officer’s firearm leading to a scuffle.

A group of other officers were quick to arrive at the scene of the incident upon hearing the commotion, and detained ‘Harak Kata’ in their custody, while the missing Police Constable had reportedly fled the scene during this altercation.

Investigations are currently underway to apprehend the suspect, Police confirmed.