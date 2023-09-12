Showers expected in several parts of the country

Showers expected in several parts of the country

September 12, 2023   07:40 am

The Department of Meteorology says showers will occur at times in Western, Sabaragamuwa and North-western provinces and in Kandy, Nuwara-Eliya, Galle and Matara districts.

A few showers may occur in Hambantota district, it said.

Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in Uva province and in Batticaloa, Ampara districts during the evening or night.

Fairly strong winds about 40-45 kmph can be expected at times in western slopes of the central hills, Northern, North-central, and North-western provinces and in Trincomalee and Hambantota districts.

General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Sea Areas:

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Matara via Colombo and Galle.

Winds will be south-westerly and speed will be 30-40 kmph.

Wind speed can increase up to 50-55 kmph at times in the sea areas off the coast extending from Chilaw to Trincomalee via Mannar and Kankasanthurai and in the sea areas extending from Hambantota to Pottuvil.

The sea areas off the coast extending from Chilaw to Trincomalee via Mannar and Kankasanthurai, and in the sea areas extending from Hambantota to Pottuvil can be rough at times.

Temporarily strong gusty winds and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Cabinet approves establishment of three private medical collegesCabinet approves establishment of three private medical colleges (English)

Cabinet approves establishment of three private medical collegesCabinet approves establishment of three private medical colleges (English)

Cabinet approves establishment of three private medical collegesCabinet approves establishment of three private medical colleges (English)

NDCU raises concerns as 900 dengue cases reported in first 10 days of Sept. (English)

NDCU raises concerns as 900 dengue cases reported in first 10 days of Sept. (English)

Sri Lanka says UN human rights report a 'grave distortion and misinterpretation' of reality(English)

Sri Lanka says UN human rights report a 'grave distortion and misinterpretation' of reality(English)

Heavy showers to continue in several parts of the island (English)

Heavy showers to continue in several parts of the island (English)

NEWS IN BRIEF | PRIME TIME | 2023.09.11

NEWS IN BRIEF | PRIME TIME | 2023.09.11

4.6 magnitude earthquake recorded in seas off Batticaloa

4.6 magnitude earthquake recorded in seas off Batticaloa

Heavy rains boost hydropower generation by 30% in Sri Lanka

Heavy rains boost hydropower generation by 30% in Sri Lanka

Police seek public assistance in hunt for cop who aided Harak Kata's escape attempt

Police seek public assistance in hunt for cop who aided Harak Kata's escape attempt