Youth travelling on roof of overcrowded train dies after falling

A youth traveling on the roof of a long-distance train crammed with passengers has died after falling off in Horape, Ada Derana correspondent says.

The 20-year-old had fallen off the train roof after knocking against the roof of the Horape railway station.

According to reports, the critically injured youth has died on the spot.

The train had been plying from Kandy to Colombo.

At least 20 commuter trains scheduled to operate this morning were canceled this morning due to the strike action launched by the Locomotive Operating Engineers’ Union since midnight yesterday (Sept. 11).

As a result of the trade union action, passengers were seen train surfing due to overcrowding, and many others were left stranded at railway stations.