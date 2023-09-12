Youth travelling on roof of overcrowded train dies after falling

Youth travelling on roof of overcrowded train dies after falling

September 12, 2023   09:28 am

A youth traveling on the roof of a long-distance train crammed with passengers has died after falling off in Horape, Ada Derana correspondent says.

The 20-year-old had fallen off the train roof after knocking against the roof of the Horape railway station.

According to reports, the critically injured youth has died on the spot.

The train had been plying from Kandy to Colombo.

At least 20 commuter trains scheduled to operate this morning were canceled this morning due to the strike action launched by the Locomotive Operating Engineers’ Union since midnight yesterday (Sept. 11).

As a result of the trade union action, passengers were seen train surfing due to overcrowding, and many others were left stranded at railway stations.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Cabinet approves establishment of three private medical collegesCabinet approves establishment of three private medical colleges (English)

Cabinet approves establishment of three private medical collegesCabinet approves establishment of three private medical colleges (English)

Cabinet approves establishment of three private medical collegesCabinet approves establishment of three private medical colleges (English)

NDCU raises concerns as 900 dengue cases reported in first 10 days of Sept. (English)

NDCU raises concerns as 900 dengue cases reported in first 10 days of Sept. (English)

Sri Lanka says UN human rights report a 'grave distortion and misinterpretation' of reality(English)

Sri Lanka says UN human rights report a 'grave distortion and misinterpretation' of reality(English)

Heavy showers to continue in several parts of the island (English)

Heavy showers to continue in several parts of the island (English)

NEWS IN BRIEF | PRIME TIME | 2023.09.11

NEWS IN BRIEF | PRIME TIME | 2023.09.11

4.6 magnitude earthquake recorded in seas off Batticaloa

4.6 magnitude earthquake recorded in seas off Batticaloa

Heavy rains boost hydropower generation by 30% in Sri Lanka

Heavy rains boost hydropower generation by 30% in Sri Lanka

Police seek public assistance in hunt for cop who aided Harak Kata's escape attempt

Police seek public assistance in hunt for cop who aided Harak Kata's escape attempt