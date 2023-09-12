Railways to be declared an essential service?

Railways to be declared an essential service?

September 12, 2023   12:51 pm

Minister of Transport Bandula Gunawardane says that he will request President Ranil Wickremesinghe to declare the railway services as an essential service from midnight today (Sep. 12), and issue a Gazette notification accordingly.

Joining the Cabinet press conference held this morning, the minister stated that the relevant request will be made in order to safeguard the law and peace and the public security of the country.

“Strict legal actions will be sought against anyone who disrupts it”, he added.

Furthermore, Gunawardena said that “a country that has fallen into trouble due to ‘trade union terrorism’, and is unable to recover, will not survive further if this situation continues”.

However this morning, at least 20 scheduled train services were cancelled due to the strike action launched by the Locomotive Operating Engineers’ Union since midnight yesterday (Sept. 11).

As a result of the trade union action, passengers were seen train surfing due to overcrowding, and many others were left stranded at railway stations, whereas a fatal incident of a 20-year-old falling off the train roof after knocking against the roof of the Horape railway station was also reported.

According to reports, the critically injured youth has died on the spot.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

NEWS IN BRIEF | MIDDAY PRIME TIME |2023.09.12

NEWS IN BRIEF | MIDDAY PRIME TIME |2023.09.12

NEWS IN BRIEF | MIDDAY PRIME TIME |2023.09.12

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Cabinet approves establishment of three private medical colleges (English)

Cabinet approves establishment of three private medical colleges (English)

NDCU raises concerns as 900 dengue cases reported in first 10 days of Sept. (English)

NDCU raises concerns as 900 dengue cases reported in first 10 days of Sept. (English)

Sri Lanka says UN human rights report a 'grave distortion and misinterpretation' of reality(English)

Sri Lanka says UN human rights report a 'grave distortion and misinterpretation' of reality(English)

Heavy showers to continue in several parts of the island (English)

Heavy showers to continue in several parts of the island (English)

NEWS IN BRIEF | PRIME TIME | 2023.09.11

NEWS IN BRIEF | PRIME TIME | 2023.09.11

4.6 magnitude earthquake recorded in seas off Batticaloa

4.6 magnitude earthquake recorded in seas off Batticaloa