The Cabinet of Ministers has granted policy approval for the draft bill prepared by the Legal Draftsman and submitted to the Cabinet by the President in his capacity as the Minister of Women, Child Affairs and Social Empowerment, in order to establish the National Women’s Commission.

Earlier, approval of the Cabinet of Ministers was granted to establish an independent commission under the title of the “National Women’s Commission” to enable furnishing necessary recommendations to the Parliament through the subject minister in order to mediate in the issues related to providing leadership for women’s rights and the activities of equality of gender socialization.