Singapores Vitol to supply Petrol 92 Octane for four months

September 12, 2023   02:44 pm

Singaporean energy company ‘Vitol Asia’ has been awarded a procurement contract for the supply of four shipments of Petrol 92 Octane to Sri Lanka.

Bids were invited from suppliers registered under the Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CPC) for a long-term contract for the purchase of four shipments of Petrol 92 Octane over a period of 4 months, from 21 September 2023 to 21 January 2024.

While four bids were received, the proposal presented by the Minister of Power and Energy Kanchana Wijesekera to award the relevant procurement to the Singaporean company, as per a recommendation of Cabinet Appointed Procurement Committee, was approved by the Cabinet of Ministers on Monday (11 Sep.).

