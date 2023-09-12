119 short distance trains cancelled due to strike - Sri Lanka Railways

September 12, 2023   07:24 pm

At least 119 scheduled short distance trains have been cancelled due to the strike launched by the Sri Lanka Railways Locomotive Operating Engineers’ Union, according to Sri Lanka Railways.

The Locomotive Operating Engineers’ Union had launched the strike from midnight yesterday (11) over several key demands, including amendments to the recruitment process and promotions, which they say have been delayed for nearly five years despite their constant requests in this regard.

The union’s secretary, S.R.C.M. Senanayake said the promotions and recruitment process of locomotive operating engineers have been stalled due to the absence of a proper salary scale.

However, the members of the public were gravely affected by the railway strike this morning.

Meanwhile, President Ranil Wickremesinghe issued a gazette notification this evening declaring the public transport services for passengers or goods and the provision and maintenance of facilities for transport services by railway lines as essential services with immediate effect under the Essential Public Service Act.

