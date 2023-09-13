President Ranil leaves for Cuba to attend G77+China summit

President Ranil leaves for Cuba to attend G77+China summit

September 13, 2023   08:41 am

President Ranil Wickremesinghe left for Cuba this morning (Sept. 13) to address the G77+china Leaders’ Summit.

The summit, themed “Current Development Challenges: Role of Science, Technology and Innovation,” is scheduled to take place from September 15 and 16, 2023, in Havana.

President Wickremesinghe’s participation in the summit comes as a result of an official invitation from Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel.

On the sidelines of the summit, President Wickremesinghe is planning to hold bilateral discussions with his Cuban counterpart to further strengthen the cooperation between the two countries.

The G77+China Leaders’ Summit represents the largest intergovernmental coalition of 134 developing nations, as recognized by the United Nations. It serves as a platform for Southern countries to voice and promote their shared economic interests while enhancing their collaborative negotiating capabilities. 

This conference offers an opportunity to address contemporary challenges in the realms of science, technology and innovation, exploring cooperative solutions, particularly through inter-Southern collaboration. 

The leaders of these nations are expected to adopt the ‘Havana Declaration’ during the summit, which will outline guidelines for reforms and new approaches to enhance cooperation among Southern countries in the fields of science, technology and innovation.

Ms. Aruni Wijewardena, Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, along with a delegation of senior officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, is accompanying the President for this significant conference.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

119 short distance trains cancelled due to strike - Sri Lanka Railways (English)

119 short distance trains cancelled due to strike - Sri Lanka Railways (English)

119 short distance trains cancelled due to strike - Sri Lanka Railways (English)

Cabinet grants policy approval to establish National Women's Commission (English)

Cabinet grants policy approval to establish National Women's Commission (English)

Cabinet approval to repeal SVAT from April 2025 (English)

Cabinet approval to repeal SVAT from April 2025 (English)

Singapore's 'Vitol' to supply Petrol 92 Octane for four months (English)

Singapore's 'Vitol' to supply Petrol 92 Octane for four months (English)

54th UNHRC Session: Russia and China back Sri Lanka as Core Group, EU call for accountability

54th UNHRC Session: Russia and China back Sri Lanka as Core Group, EU call for accountability

Sarath Kongahage says Channel 4'completely distorted' his comments in Easter attacks documentary

Sarath Kongahage says Channel 4'completely distorted' his comments in Easter attacks documentary

Commuters infuriated by railway strike after youth falls to death from overcrowded train

Commuters infuriated by railway strike after youth falls to death from overcrowded train

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm