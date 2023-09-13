President Ranil leaves for Cuba to attend G77+China summit

President Ranil Wickremesinghe left for Cuba this morning (Sept. 13) to address the G77+china Leaders’ Summit.

The summit, themed “Current Development Challenges: Role of Science, Technology and Innovation,” is scheduled to take place from September 15 and 16, 2023, in Havana.

President Wickremesinghe’s participation in the summit comes as a result of an official invitation from Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel.

On the sidelines of the summit, President Wickremesinghe is planning to hold bilateral discussions with his Cuban counterpart to further strengthen the cooperation between the two countries.

The G77+China Leaders’ Summit represents the largest intergovernmental coalition of 134 developing nations, as recognized by the United Nations. It serves as a platform for Southern countries to voice and promote their shared economic interests while enhancing their collaborative negotiating capabilities.

This conference offers an opportunity to address contemporary challenges in the realms of science, technology and innovation, exploring cooperative solutions, particularly through inter-Southern collaboration.

The leaders of these nations are expected to adopt the ‘Havana Declaration’ during the summit, which will outline guidelines for reforms and new approaches to enhance cooperation among Southern countries in the fields of science, technology and innovation.

Ms. Aruni Wijewardena, Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, along with a delegation of senior officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, is accompanying the President for this significant conference.