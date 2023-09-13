Four Acting Ministers appointed until President returns from overseas visit

President Ranil Wickremesinghe has tasked four state ministers with overseeing the ministries under his purview during his overseas engagement, the President’s Media Division says.

According to the PMD, State Minister Ranjith Siyambalapitiya was appointed the Acting Minister of Finance and State Minister Premitha Bandara Tennakoon, the Acting Minister of Defence.

In addition, State Minister Kanaka Herath and State Minister Anupa Pasqual have been appointed as Acting Ministers to oversee the Ministry of Technology and Investment Promotion and the Ministry of Women, Children and Social Empowerment, respectively.

President Wickremesinghe left for Cuba this morning (Sept. 13) to address the G77+China Leaders’ Summit in Havana, at the request of his Cuban counterpart Miguel Diaz-Canel.

The summit, scheduled to be held on September 15 and 16, is themed “Current Development Challenges: Role of Science, Technology and Innovation.”

On the sidelines of the summit, President Wickremesinghe is planning to hold bilateral discussions with his Cuban counterpart to further strengthen the cooperation between the two countries.