Hearing of petition against exporting monkeys concluded after govts undertaking

September 13, 2023   10:45 am

Following the government’s undertaking that steps will not be taken to export Toque Macaque monkeys from Sri Lanka to China, the Court of Appeal has decided to close the hearing of the petition.

The undertaking was communicated when a petition filed by a group of environmentalists seeking an order preventing the government’s decision to export Toque Macaque monkeys to China, was taken up before a judge bench consisting of Appeals Court president Nissanka Bandula Karunaratne and Justice Chamath Morais, Ada Derana reporter said.

When the relevant petition was previously taken up for hearing, the Attorney General had pledged before the courts that the government had no arrangements to export monkeys abroad.

The lawyers who appeared on behalf of the petitioning party mentioned that they are satisfied with the relevant undertaking made by the government, informing the court that the petition does not need to be maintained further.

Accordingly, the Court of Appeal has decided to close the hearing of the relevant petition, according to the reporter.

