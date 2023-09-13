Nearly 1,000 dengue cases reported so far in September

Nearly 1,000 dengue cases reported so far in September

September 13, 2023   11:03 am

The National Dengue Control Unit (NDCU) states that nearly 1,000 dengue patients have been reported within the days that have elapsed in the month of September.

The Director of the NDCU, Dr. Nalin Ariyaratne emphasized that there is a risk of high dengue mosquito density in certain areas due to the prevailing rainfall.

“Nearly 63,000 dengue cases have been reported thus far in 2023 across the country. Around 1,000 dengue patients have been identified within the past 12 days in the month of September.”

However, the number of dengue cases reported per day has gradually decreased, according to the NDCU.

“The number of patients reported per day which stood over 300 has now reduced to 100. It is a good trend”, Dr. Ariyaratne said.

“Amidst the showery conditions, there is an increase in the number of [dengue] patients in some provinces of the island, especially in the Western, Southern and Central provinces. There is a risk of the disease spreading due to the prevailing rainfall”, he added.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

119 short distance trains cancelled due to strike - Sri Lanka Railways (English)

119 short distance trains cancelled due to strike - Sri Lanka Railways (English)

119 short distance trains cancelled due to strike - Sri Lanka Railways (English)

Cabinet grants policy approval to establish National Women's Commission (English)

Cabinet grants policy approval to establish National Women's Commission (English)

Cabinet approval to repeal SVAT from April 2025 (English)

Cabinet approval to repeal SVAT from April 2025 (English)

Singapore's 'Vitol' to supply Petrol 92 Octane for four months (English)

Singapore's 'Vitol' to supply Petrol 92 Octane for four months (English)

54th UNHRC Session: Russia and China back Sri Lanka as Core Group, EU call for accountability

54th UNHRC Session: Russia and China back Sri Lanka as Core Group, EU call for accountability

Sarath Kongahage says Channel 4'completely distorted' his comments in Easter attacks documentary

Sarath Kongahage says Channel 4'completely distorted' his comments in Easter attacks documentary

Commuters infuriated by railway strike after youth falls to death from overcrowded train

Commuters infuriated by railway strike after youth falls to death from overcrowded train

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm