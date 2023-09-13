Nearly 1,000 dengue cases reported so far in September

The National Dengue Control Unit (NDCU) states that nearly 1,000 dengue patients have been reported within the days that have elapsed in the month of September.

The Director of the NDCU, Dr. Nalin Ariyaratne emphasized that there is a risk of high dengue mosquito density in certain areas due to the prevailing rainfall.

“Nearly 63,000 dengue cases have been reported thus far in 2023 across the country. Around 1,000 dengue patients have been identified within the past 12 days in the month of September.”

However, the number of dengue cases reported per day has gradually decreased, according to the NDCU.

“The number of patients reported per day which stood over 300 has now reduced to 100. It is a good trend”, Dr. Ariyaratne said.

“Amidst the showery conditions, there is an increase in the number of [dengue] patients in some provinces of the island, especially in the Western, Southern and Central provinces. There is a risk of the disease spreading due to the prevailing rainfall”, he added.