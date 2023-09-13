Young woman arrested for fraud while impersonating police officer

A 24-year-old female has been arrested in Borella for allegedly defrauding persons while impersonating a police officer.

According to police, the suspect, currently employed at a private insurance firm, had defrauded persons of nearly Rs. 500,000 on two occasions, claiming that she was a high-ranking police officer.

Investigations have revealed that the suspect had forged an identity card and the letterhead of the Police Headquarters, which she had sent as images, via WhatsApp, to her victims.

While the mobile phone used to create the said forged documents was taken into police custody, further investigations are being carried out by the Moratuwa Police.