Young woman arrested for fraud while impersonating police officer

Young woman arrested for fraud while impersonating police officer

September 13, 2023   12:17 pm

A 24-year-old female has been arrested in Borella for allegedly defrauding persons while impersonating a police officer.

According to police, the suspect, currently employed at a private insurance firm, had defrauded persons of nearly Rs. 500,000 on two occasions, claiming that she was a high-ranking police officer.

Investigations have revealed that the suspect had forged an identity card and the letterhead of the Police Headquarters, which she had sent as images, via WhatsApp, to her victims.

While the mobile phone used to create the said forged documents was taken into police custody, further investigations are being carried out by the Moratuwa Police.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

119 short distance trains cancelled due to strike - Sri Lanka Railways (English)

119 short distance trains cancelled due to strike - Sri Lanka Railways (English)

Cabinet grants policy approval to establish National Women's Commission (English)

Cabinet grants policy approval to establish National Women's Commission (English)

Cabinet approval to repeal SVAT from April 2025 (English)

Cabinet approval to repeal SVAT from April 2025 (English)

Singapore's 'Vitol' to supply Petrol 92 Octane for four months (English)

Singapore's 'Vitol' to supply Petrol 92 Octane for four months (English)

54th UNHRC Session: Russia and China back Sri Lanka as Core Group, EU call for accountability

54th UNHRC Session: Russia and China back Sri Lanka as Core Group, EU call for accountability

Sarath Kongahage says Channel 4'completely distorted' his comments in Easter attacks documentary

Sarath Kongahage says Channel 4'completely distorted' his comments in Easter attacks documentary

Commuters infuriated by railway strike after youth falls to death from overcrowded train

Commuters infuriated by railway strike after youth falls to death from overcrowded train