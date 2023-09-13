Special notice on salary, allowances paid to retired disabled soldiers and dependents

Special notice on salary, allowances paid to retired disabled soldiers and dependents

September 13, 2023   12:37 pm

The Ministry of Defence says it has made necessary arrangements to pay stipends to disabled tri-forces personnel who retire from the service on medical grounds due to disabilities caused during the terrorist war until the age of 55 years and thereafter for the lifetime of the serviceman and his widow.

However, as per the existing procedures, if a disabled serviceperson dies before reaching the age of 55, a medical board must confirm that the cause of death is a direct result of the disability of the relevant serviceperson, for the widow to be entitled to the aforementioned stipend.

If a disabled serviceperson dies from any other cause where the medical board cannot confirm that the death was caused as a direct result of the disability, the widow can only be entitled to the Widow’s and Orphan’s Pension, the ministry said further in a statement.

Owing to this, the Defence Ministry says it has received a significant number of requests from affected widows urging that the allowance and salary be continued to be paid to them.

Taking into account these requests, the ministry says it has taken steps to obtain the Cabinet approval for providing relief to them.

Thus, the ministry urged retired disabled servicepersons and their family members not to have any undue fears, adding that it has observed the attempts of certain groups to create confusion about the matter.

The Defence Ministry vowed to take all measures to ensure the welfare of retired tri-forces personnel and their families in the future as well. 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

119 short distance trains cancelled due to strike - Sri Lanka Railways (English)

119 short distance trains cancelled due to strike - Sri Lanka Railways (English)

Cabinet grants policy approval to establish National Women's Commission (English)

Cabinet grants policy approval to establish National Women's Commission (English)

Cabinet approval to repeal SVAT from April 2025 (English)

Cabinet approval to repeal SVAT from April 2025 (English)

Singapore's 'Vitol' to supply Petrol 92 Octane for four months (English)

Singapore's 'Vitol' to supply Petrol 92 Octane for four months (English)

54th UNHRC Session: Russia and China back Sri Lanka as Core Group, EU call for accountability

54th UNHRC Session: Russia and China back Sri Lanka as Core Group, EU call for accountability

Sarath Kongahage says Channel 4'completely distorted' his comments in Easter attacks documentary

Sarath Kongahage says Channel 4'completely distorted' his comments in Easter attacks documentary

Commuters infuriated by railway strike after youth falls to death from overcrowded train

Commuters infuriated by railway strike after youth falls to death from overcrowded train