AG instructs police to conclude probes against Harin over Easter attacks

The Attorney General today (13) informed the Supreme Court that instructions were provided to the police to conclude the investigations against Minister Harin Fernando, whose statement has been obtained regarding the Easter Sunday terror attacks.

Minister Fernando had previously filed a Fundamental Rights (FR) petition, seeking an order to prevent his arrest with regard to the incident.

Appearing for the Attorney General, Additional Solicitor General Dileepa Peiris conveyed this to the court when the relevant petition was taken up before the three-member Supreme Court judge bench comprising of Justices Buwaneka Aluwihare, Preethi Padman Surasena and Janak de Silva this morning.

The Additional Solicitor General emphasized that the Attorney General had instructed the police on June 20 to conclude the probes against the minister, after examining the investigation files compiled by the Police Special Investigation Unit.

Nevertheless, the Supreme Court ordered this case to be recalled on September 18, before a judge bench which excludes Justice Janak de Silva to decide whether the petition should be maintained further.