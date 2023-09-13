HRCSL seeks copy of revised Anti-Terrorism Bill for further observations

The Human Rights Commission of Sri Lanka (HRCSL) has directed a letter to President Ranil Wickremesinghe, seeking a copy of the Ant-Terrorism Bill which was recently approved by the Cabinet of Ministers.

The rights group says it understands that this document is a revised version of the Bill previously published in the government gazette on March 17, 2023.

The HRCSL further mentioned that it expects to submit further observations and recommendations on the revised Bill upon receiving a copy.

It already has sent the President its observations and recommendations on the Bill gazetted in March.