Fuel prices to be revised daily - Minister

Plans are currently underway by the Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CPC) to implement a daily automated price revising system for next year, Minister of Power and Energy Kanchana Wijesekra said.

The matter was discussed at a meeting held between the Minister, the CPC dealers association and other CPC officials, Wijesekera revealed in a Twitter statement.

Accordingly, the Minster stated that the CPC dealers were briefed on the CPC’s plans to implement a daily automated price revising system from 2024, and to automate all fuel dispensing and stock taking facilities with new equipment.

Meanwhile, matters concerning dealer margins, the distribution of fuel, future developments and the establishment of new fuel stations were also discussed at the said meeting.