Fuel prices to be revised daily - Minister

Fuel prices to be revised daily - Minister

September 13, 2023   02:46 pm

Plans are currently underway by the Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CPC) to implement a daily automated price revising system for next year, Minister of Power and Energy Kanchana Wijesekra said.

The matter was discussed at a meeting held between the Minister, the CPC dealers association and other CPC officials, Wijesekera revealed in a Twitter statement.

Accordingly, the Minster stated that the CPC dealers were briefed on the CPC’s plans to implement a daily automated price revising system from 2024, and to automate all fuel dispensing and stock taking facilities with new equipment.

Meanwhile, matters concerning dealer margins, the distribution of fuel, future developments and the establishment of new fuel stations were also discussed at the said meeting.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

NEWS IN BRIEF | MIDDAY PRIME TIME | 2023.09.13

NEWS IN BRIEF | MIDDAY PRIME TIME | 2023.09.13

NEWS IN BRIEF | MIDDAY PRIME TIME | 2023.09.13

Health trade unions launch Satyagraha demanding resignation of Health Minister and other officials

Health trade unions launch Satyagraha demanding resignation of Health Minister and other officials

'This is not the first time, but the fifth'  Ali Sabry claims Channel 4 documentary has separate political agenda

'This is not the first time, but the fifth'  Ali Sabry claims Channel 4 documentary has separate political agenda

Russia donates 352 tonnes of refined sunflower oil to Sri Lanka through World Food Programme

Russia donates 352 tonnes of refined sunflower oil to Sri Lanka through World Food Programme

President Ranil leaves for Cuba to attend G77+ China summit

President Ranil leaves for Cuba to attend G77+ China summit

More trains cancelled today due to ongoing strike; army personnel deployed to railway stations

More trains cancelled today due to ongoing strike; army personnel deployed to railway stations

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

119 short distance trains cancelled due to strike - Sri Lanka Railways (English)

119 short distance trains cancelled due to strike - Sri Lanka Railways (English)