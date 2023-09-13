Presidents Secretary urges enhanced collaboration for effective development planning

September 13, 2023   03:22 pm

President’s Secretary Saman Ekanayake, in a letter addressed to all Secretaries to the Ministries, Provincial Chief Secretaries, District Secretaries and Divisional Secretaries, has emphasized the critical importance of enhancing communication and collaboration between government officials and political authorities at both district and divisional levels.

The letter highlights concerns regarding the existing gap in effective coordination between government and semi-government institutions, District Development Committees and Divisional Development Committees. This disconnect has posed significant challenges, obstructing the successful execution of vital development projects, the President’s Media Division (PMD) reported.

Furthermore, Mr. Ekanayake’s letter draws attention to the persistent complaints filed by Chairpersons of District Development Committees and Divisional Development Committees with President Ranil Wickremesinghe. These complaints have raised issues related to the obstacles faced in development work, arising from insufficient coordination between political authorities and government officials, it added.

As a resolution to these ongoing challenges, the letter urges that future development plans, devised by government and semi-government institutions, incorporate the active involvement and cooperation of District Development Committees and Divisional Development Committees. This approach aims to ensure that these committees are well-informed and actively engaged in the decision-making processes concerning development activities.

Mr. Ekanayake’s communication reflects the government’s commitment to streamlining development initiatives, boosting efficiency and ensuring the successful execution of essential projects across Sri Lanka, according to the PMD.

