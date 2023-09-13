Ex-President Maithripala calls for international probe into Easter Sunday bombings

September 13, 2023   03:34 pm

Former President Maithripala Sirisena has called for an international probe into the Easter Sunday bombings of 2019, in light of the revelations made by UK’s Channel 4 in their latest exposé on the tragic incidents.

Speaking to the media in this regard on Wednesday (13 Sep.), Sirisena claimed that although he was accused of several allegations in relation to the terror attacks over the last four years, the British television channel’s documentary shed a different light on those who should be held responsible for the attacks.

“We too, are raising our voices, and call for an international probe into the attacks, as proposed by the United Nations. I was judged with regards to this matter for four years, and court orders were given too. But when you look at the Channel 4 (documentary) it is clear that what actually took place is something completely different to what was perceived”, he said in this regard.

