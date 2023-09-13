Railway employee murdered by co-worker

A 41-year-old employee of the Sri Lanka Railways Chief Mechanical Engineers’ Sub Department in Ratmalana was reportedly murdered on Tuesday afternoon (12 Sep.), according to police.

Investigations have revealed that the deceased, K. Indika Hemnatha, a resident of Matara, had been murdered over an extramarital affair, while police reported that the suspect is believed to be a close friend and a colleague of the deceased.

According to police, the deceased had been romantically involved with his friend’s wife.

The suspect had arrived at the employees’ quarters, where the deceased was residing, after being tipped off that his wife was there.

An altercation then broke out, after the suspect had reportedly broken down the door and barged into the room, attacking the victim with a sharp weapon.

The victim was subsequently rushed to the Colombo South (Kalubowila) Teaching Hospital but was later pronounced dead upon admission.

Meanwhile, the suspect and the murder weapon have been taken into police custody.