Railway employee murdered by co-worker

Railway employee murdered by co-worker

September 13, 2023   03:39 pm

A 41-year-old employee of the Sri Lanka Railways Chief Mechanical Engineers’ Sub Department in Ratmalana was reportedly murdered on Tuesday afternoon (12 Sep.), according to police.

Investigations have revealed that the deceased, K. Indika Hemnatha, a resident of Matara, had been murdered over an extramarital affair, while police reported that the suspect is believed to be a close friend and a colleague of the deceased.

According to police, the deceased had been romantically involved with his friend’s wife. 

The suspect had arrived at the employees’ quarters, where the deceased was residing, after being tipped off that his wife was there.

An altercation then broke out, after the suspect had reportedly broken down the door and barged into the room, attacking the victim with a sharp weapon.

The victim was subsequently rushed to the Colombo South (Kalubowila) Teaching Hospital but was later pronounced dead upon admission.

Meanwhile, the suspect and the murder weapon have been taken into police custody.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

NEWS IN BRIEF | MIDDAY PRIME TIME | 2023.09.13

NEWS IN BRIEF | MIDDAY PRIME TIME | 2023.09.13

NEWS IN BRIEF | MIDDAY PRIME TIME | 2023.09.13

Health trade unions launch Satyagraha demanding resignation of Health Minister and other officials

Health trade unions launch Satyagraha demanding resignation of Health Minister and other officials

'This is not the first time, but the fifth'  Ali Sabry claims Channel 4 documentary has separate political agenda

'This is not the first time, but the fifth'  Ali Sabry claims Channel 4 documentary has separate political agenda

Russia donates 352 tonnes of refined sunflower oil to Sri Lanka through World Food Programme

Russia donates 352 tonnes of refined sunflower oil to Sri Lanka through World Food Programme

President Ranil leaves for Cuba to attend G77+ China summit

President Ranil leaves for Cuba to attend G77+ China summit

More trains cancelled today due to ongoing strike; army personnel deployed to railway stations

More trains cancelled today due to ongoing strike; army personnel deployed to railway stations

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

119 short distance trains cancelled due to strike - Sri Lanka Railways (English)

119 short distance trains cancelled due to strike - Sri Lanka Railways (English)