The Colombo High Court has announced that the decision relating to a request made by the attorneys of MP Namal Rajapakse, seeking his acquittal without calling any evidence for the defence over the charges pertaining to the case involving Gowers Corporate Services (Pvt) Limited, will be delivered on November 02, 2023.

In 2022, the Attorney General had filed indictments against six accused including SLPP parliamentarian Namal Rajapakse over alleged involvement in the misappropriation of funds amounting to Rs. 30 million, said to have earned illegally while working as a Member of Parliament through Gowers Corporate Services (Pvt) Limited, which is allegedly owned by him.

This order was issued when the relevant case was taken up before Colombo High Court Judge Navaratne Marasinghe today (Sep 13), according to Ada Derana reporter.