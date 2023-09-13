SOC focuses on recruiting German Tech students to address technician shortage at SLTB

SOC focuses on recruiting German Tech students to address technician shortage at SLTB

September 13, 2023   05:52 pm

The Sectoral Oversight Committee on Energy and Transport has held a discussion focusing on the recruitment of students of the Ceylon-German Technical Training Institute to address the shortage of technicians in the Sri Lanka Transport Board (SLTB), during a special meeting which took place recently.

Officials representing the Ministry of Transport, Sri Lanka Transport Board, Ministry of Education and the Ceylon-German Technical Training Institute (CGTTI) were present before this committee which met recently, Chaired by MP Nalaka Bandara Kottegoda, the Parliamentary Communications Department said in a statement.

Thus, in consultation with the Ministry, attention was directed towards providing special training to a group of 50 technical students, it added.

It has been discussed at length that although the Ceylon-German Technical Training Institute was established with the main objective of providing the necessary training to the employees of the Sri Lanka Transport Board, the requirement is not being met properly.

Given this context, the Sri Lanka Transport Board has requested that 50 of the students who are recruited annually to the German Technical Training Institute to be given training in the Transport Board to fill the shortage of technicians in the Sri Lanka Transport Board. 

It was discussed that although 600 students were recruited for the full-time course because there is a good reception in the field regarding the Ceylon-German Technical Training Institute, there is a concern of them turning to other job opportunities. 

Furthermore, attention was paid to the shortage of trainers and the deficiencies in the facilities in providing training to the students, the statement mentioned.

However, the Committee Chair instructed to take a quick decision in consultation with the relevant ministries and institutions to provide the necessary training to meet the needs of the technicians of the Sri Lanka Transport Board.

Furthermore, the Committee Chair instructed that the proposal to start a training course center in Kandy in conjunction with the Sri Lanka Transport Board and the Ceylon-German Technical Training Institute to be considered immediately, according to the Parliamentary Communications Department.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Headlines of the Ada Derana 6.55pm News Bulletine - 2023.09.13

Headlines of the Ada Derana 6.55pm News Bulletine - 2023.09.13

NEWS IN BRIEF | MIDDAY PRIME TIME | 2023.09.13

NEWS IN BRIEF | MIDDAY PRIME TIME | 2023.09.13

Health trade unions launch Satyagraha demanding resignation of Health Minister and other officials

Health trade unions launch Satyagraha demanding resignation of Health Minister and other officials

'This is not the first time, but the fifth'  Ali Sabry claims Channel 4 documentary has separate political agenda

'This is not the first time, but the fifth'  Ali Sabry claims Channel 4 documentary has separate political agenda

Russia donates 352 tonnes of refined sunflower oil to Sri Lanka through World Food Programme

Russia donates 352 tonnes of refined sunflower oil to Sri Lanka through World Food Programme

President Ranil leaves for Cuba to attend G77+ China summit

President Ranil leaves for Cuba to attend G77+ China summit

More trains cancelled today due to ongoing strike; army personnel deployed to railway stations

More trains cancelled today due to ongoing strike; army personnel deployed to railway stations