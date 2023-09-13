Mexico’s Congress saw an official event where two “alien corpses” were unveiled in Mexico City. The official “unveiling” of the two alleged “alien corpses” was carried out by ufologist Jaime Maussan.

The two small “corpses” were displayed for all observers. Organisers claimed that the small mummified specimen were a thousand years old and had been “retrieved” from Cusco, Peru.

Maussan told members of the Mexican government that “UFO specimen” were studied at the Autonomous National University of Mexico, where scientists, he stated were able to draw DNA evidence using radiocarbon dating.

He was quoted saying by Marca.com: “These specimen are not part of our terrestrial evolution... These aren’t beings that were found after a UFO wreckage. They were found in diatom (algae) mines, and were later fossilized.”

Maussan also said that they were able to draw DNA evidence using radiocarbon dating and “30% of the specimens’ DNA was unknown”. Experts, also testified under oath that one of the bodies had “eggs inside” and also had implants made of rare metals like Osmium.

Jaime Maussan is a journalist, TV personality, and UFOlogist who was involved in the analysis of 5 mummies discovered in Nazca, Peru in 2017.

The mummies were crouched humanoid figures with three fingers on their hands and feet, and dubbed ‘aliens’, a theory that was debunked. According to a report in Snopes.com, the discovery was hokum and the mummified corpse was believed to be that of a child.

The report adds: “The previous discovery of mummies with elongated skulls in Peru, like that shown in the Gaia video, has prompted similar wild speculation about alien species.

But anthropologists have explained that elongated skulls are the result of an ancient practice of artificial cranial deformation, in which young children had their heads bound in cloth, rope, or even wooden boards, possibly as part of a religious ritual.”

The Nazca Mummy UFO Theory was also debunked by several other researchers. In fact, according to a report in LiveScience.com, the hands and feet seen on the mummy could’ve been manipulated by forgers, with white coating added afterwards to hide the manipulations.

In fact, a dozen Peruvian mummy researchers wrote a letter condemning the practice, saying it has “violated numerous national and international norms”.

Source - The Hindustan Times

- Agencies