Sri Lanka named one of the best islands in the world 2023

Sri Lanka has been named one of the best islands in the world in the list of “The 50 Best Islands in the World for 2023” published by travel website, Big 7 Travel.

Sri Lanka, ranked 13th amongst the 50 islands, is defined as a “beguiling” island in the article, was credited for its renowned hospitality and flavourful food, adding that “there are a thousand reasons” to visit the island nation.

“Sri Lanka has been off the tourism radar for a few years now due to protests, economic crises and the pandemic, but its doors are now wide open. There are a thousand reasons to visit the beguiling island, not least its friendly people, flavourful food, endless beaches and timeless ruins. Loop around the island and you’ll tick off tea plantations, elephant-filled wildlife parks, thousand-year-old ruins and endless strips of golden sand”, the Big 7 Travel article reads.

This compilation of the world’s most captivating and alluring island destinations offers a tantalizing peek into where globetrotters should set their sights for the year ahead, with the list having been put together by experts and enthusiasts alike, encompassing a wide range of island experiences.

To curate this prestigious list, a meticulous selection process was employed. Scores were meticulously aggregated, taking into account valuable contributions from an engaged social media audience and travel experts who have explored these destinations firsthand.

Notably, this year’s assessment also considered significant events scheduled for 2023, new hotel and restaurant openings, and special initiatives designed to enhance the visitor experience

