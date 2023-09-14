Accepting applications for university admission commences

Accepting applications for university admission commences

September 14, 2023   11:01 am

Applications are accepted from today (Sept. 14) for university admissions for the academic year 2022/23, the University Grants Commission (UGC) says.

Its chairman Prof. Sampath Amaratunge mentioned that the applications can be submitted online via the UGC’s official website (www.ugc.ac.lk) until October 05.

Last week, he revealed that the government plans to enroll a total of 45,000 students in state universities for the new academic year.

The results of the 2022(2023) Advanced Level examination were released on September 04.

A total of 232,797 school applicants and 31,136 private applicants had sat for the exam which was held from January 23 to February 17 this year.

According to Commissioner General of Examinations Amith Jayasundara, 166,938 candidates (149,487 school applicants and 17,451 private applicants) have qualified for university admissions.

Meanwhile, the Examinations Department has begun accepting applications for the re-scrutiny of exam results. The deadline for submitting applications is September 16.

