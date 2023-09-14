The Colombo Magistrate’s Court today (14 Sep.) ordered for the case filed against several persons including MP Namal Rajapaksa over allegations of money laundering to be heard on 15 February 2024.

The Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) parliamentarian and his business associates are being charged over their alleged involvement in the investment of ill-gotten funds amounting to Rs. 15 million in HelloCorp (Pvt) Limited.

The relevant order was issued by Colombo Chief Magistrate Prasanna Alwis when the matter was heard in court this morning.

Meanwhile, the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) further informed the court that they are yet to receive instructions from the Attorney General (AG) pertaining to the proceedings of the investigations in this regard.

Thus, the Colombo Chief Magistrate further ordered the police to inform the court of the relevant proceedings and the progress made, on 15 February.

On Wednesday (13 Sep.), the Colombo High Court announced that the decision relating to a request made by the attorneys of MP Namal Rajapaksa, seeking his acquittal without calling any evidence for the defence over the charges pertaining to the case involving Gowers Corporate Services (Pvt) Limited, would be delivered on 02 November.

In 2022, the Attorney General had filed indictments against six accused including SLPP parliamentarian Namal Rajapaksa over alleged involvement in the misappropriation of funds to the tune of Rs. 30 million, reportedly earned illegally while working as a Member of Parliament through Gowers Corporate Services (Pvt) Limited, which is allegedly owned by him.