Govt to recall retired doctors, specialists for service to address shortage

The government has decided to recall retired doctors and specialists for service on contract basis, Minister of Health Keheliya Rambukwella says.

The move aims to address the prevailing doctor shortage at hospitals due to brain drain prompted by the economic crisis.

Minister Rambukwella said a proposal pertaining to the decision would be submitted to the Cabinet of Ministers.

A substantial number of doctors and specialists in Sri Lanka have recently immigrated to foreign countries, in search of better remuneration and quality of life. As a result, the operations of a number of hospitals remain disrupted.