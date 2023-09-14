Court fixes Oct. 18 to deliver verdict of petition against Diana Gamages MP seat

September 14, 2023   05:15 pm

The Court of Appeal has today fixed October 18, 2023 to deliver the verdict in the petition filed seeking the disqualification of State Minister Diana Gamage’s parliamentary seat.

The relevant order was issued by the Court of Appeal today (14 Sep.), upon conclusion of the hearing of the petition in question.

In late 2022, social activist Oshala Herath filed a petition seeking a writ order disqualifying Gamage’s parliamentary seat, arguing that issuing a diplomatic passport to the state minister is against the Immigration and Emigration Act as she also holds British citizenship.

