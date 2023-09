President Ranil Wickremesinghe has decided to grant a special state pardon to a total of 933 inmates in view of the 25th National Prisoners’ Day, commemorated on 12 September.

Accordingly, 926 male prisoners and 7 female prisoners are to be released under the special state pardon, in accordance with Article 34 of the Constitution of Sri Lanka, Prisons Media Spokesman Chandana Ekanayake confirmed.