Indian Naval Ship Nireekshak docks at Trincomalee Harbour

The Indian Naval Ship (INS) ‘Nireekshak’ arrived at the Trincomalee harbour on a formal visit this morning (14 Sep,), and was welcomed by the Sri Lanka Navy in compliance with naval tradition.

INS ‘Nireekshak’ is a 70.5m long Diving Support Vessel manned by a crew of 13, and the ship is commanded by Commander Jeetu Singh Chauhan.

Meanwhile, the Commanding Officer of the ship called on Commander Eastern Naval Area, Rear Admiral Suresh De Silva at the Eastern Naval Command Headquarters this morning.

During the ship’s stay, the crew will take part in several programmes, with a view to promoting cooperation and goodwill between two navies, while diving training exercises with the Sri Lanka Navy Diving Unit, a health camp for the community in Trincomalee, and visiting some of the tourist attractions in the country are also part of the itinerary.

The ship is expected to depart the island on 21 September, Sri Lanka Navy reported.