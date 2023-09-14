Underworld kingpin Harak Kata suffers heart attack while in CID custody

Underworld kingpin Harak Kata suffers heart attack while in CID custody

September 14, 2023   10:27 pm

Notorious underworld figure Nadun Chinthaka, alias ‘Harak Kata’, was reportedly admitted to the Colombo National Hospital this afternoon (14 Sep.) after suffering from a heart attack.

Meanwhile, investigations into ‘Harak Kata’s’ failed attempt to escape from the custody of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) on Sunday (10 Sep.) have revealed that no CCTV footage related to his escape was obtained, owing to the fact that the CID’s CCTV cameras have been inoperative for over one year.

Internal sources have assured, however, that expedited measures are currently underway to fix the CCTV system, following the aforementioned incident.

On Sunday, ‘Harak Kata’ had attempted to flee the custody of the CID with alleged the help of a Police Constable, who is believed to have fled Sri Lanka soon after the incident.

