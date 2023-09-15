Spells of showers, fairly strong winds in parts of the island today

Showers are expected at times in Southern province and in Kalutara District, the Department of Meteorology says.

Several spells of showers will occur in Sabaragamuwa and North-western provinces and in Colombo, Gampaha, Kandy and Nuwara-Eliya districts.

Showers or thundershowers are likely in parts of Uva Province, and in Batticaloa and Ampara districts in the evening or at night.

Fairly strong winds of about 40-45 kmph can be expected at times in the western slopes of the central hills, Northern, North-central and North-western provinces and in Trincomalee and Hambantota districts.

The members of the public are advised to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Sea areas:

Showers or thundershowers can be expected at times in the sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Hambantota via Colombo, Galle and Matara.

However, heavy showers are possible in the sea areas off the coast extending from Galle to Hambantota via Matara.

Winds will be south-westerly and speed will be 30-40 kmph. The wind speed can increase up to 50-60 kmph at times in the sea areas off the coast extending from Chilaw to Trincomalee via Mannar and Kankesanturai and in the sea areas extending from Hambantota to Pottuvil.

The sea areas off the coast extending from Chilaw to Trincomalee via Mannar and Kankesanturai, and the sea areas extending from Hambantota to Pottuvil can be rough at times.

Temporarily strong gusty winds and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.