Court orders not to move Harak Kata from detention location without prior notice

The Court of Appeal has given orders not to move underworld kingpin Nadun Chinthaka Wickramaratne alias “Harak Kata” from the location where is detained, without prior notice.

The directives were issued to the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) and other respondents named in the petition filed by the ill-famed criminal figure.

The petition was taken up before Appeals Court president Nissanka Bandula Karunaratne and Justice Chamath Morais this morning (Sept. 15).

Accordingly, “Harak Kata” is not to be transferred to another location without notifying the Appeals Court, Fort Magistrate’s Court and the Attorney General, until the petition hearing concludes.

The petition had been put forward by “Harak Kata” through his attorneys seeking a court order preventing the law enforcement authorities from further extending the detention order issued on him. It has been fixed for a subsequent hearing on September 25.