Date fixed for hearing of motions against FR petitions filed over Easter bombings

The Supreme Court today (15 Sep.) fixed a date for the hearing of those motions filed with regard to the Fundamental Rights (FR) petitions, for which verdicts have already been delivered, pertaining to the 2019 Easter Sunday bombings.

Accordingly, the relevant motions are set to be heard in court on 02 November, as per a decision made by a six-judge bench of the Supreme Court, chaired by Justice Buwaneka Aluwihare this morning.

The motions were presented by a group of people, including Cardinal Malcolm Ranjith and former President Maithripala Sirisena.