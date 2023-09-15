Female found dead under suspicious circumstances in Dompe

The body of a woman was found in a storeroom of a shop in the Giridara area in Dompe on Thursday (14 Sep.), police reported.

The identity of the deceased, however, remains unknown, although she is believed to be around 30 years of age. The cause of death, too, is yet to be ascertained.

The storeroom in question had been rented out by an individual, who had allowed the deceased and another man, believed to be the renter’s friend, to stay the night on Wednesday (13 Sep.).

Upon questioning, however, the renter had told the police that the body of the woman was found in the room on Thursday, while his friend, now a suspect in the case, had reportedly fled the scene.

Further investigations into the female’s death are being carried out by the Dompe Police, while the body of the deceased has been placed at the Gampaha Hospital for the postmortem examination.