January 1, 1970   05:30 am

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

CBSL governor says those who earn more should pay sufficient taxes (English)

CBSL governor says those who earn more should pay sufficient taxes (English)

CBSL governor says those who earn more should pay sufficient taxes (English)

Youth mercilessly beaten over affair dies after fighting for life for 5 months

Youth mercilessly beaten over affair dies after fighting for life for 5 months

New CBSL Act effective from today; strict controls on money printing  Siyambalapitiya (English)

New CBSL Act effective from today; strict controls on money printing  Siyambalapitiya (English)

Fitch downgrades Sri Lankas Long-Term Local-Currency IDR (English)

Fitch downgrades Sri Lankas Long-Term Local-Currency IDR (English)

Cuba, Sri Lanka pledge to support each other in global forums (English)

Cuba, Sri Lanka pledge to support each other in global forums (English)

Sri Lanka unilaterally suspending external debt payments was a tragedy - Cabraal

Sri Lanka unilaterally suspending external debt payments was a tragedy - Cabraal

Maithripala requests court to review allegations against him over Easter attacks

Maithripala requests court to review allegations against him over Easter attacks

More details come to light about policeman complicit in ' Harak Kata's' failed escape bid

More details come to light about policeman complicit in ' Harak Kata's' failed escape bid