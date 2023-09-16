Sri Lanka financial institution ratings not affected by sovereign downgrade: Fitch

Sri Lanka financial institution ratings not affected by sovereign downgrade: Fitch

September 16, 2023   12:43 am

Sri Lanka bank ratings are unaffected by the downgrade of Sri Lanka’s Long-Term Local-Currency Issuer Default Rating to ‘RD’ from ‘C’, says Fitch Ratings.

On 14 September 2023, the global credit rating agency downgraded the sovereign’s Long-Term Local-Currency Issuer Default Rating following the completion of an exchange of treasury bonds for longer-dated ones, which forms a part of the broader domestic debt optimisation program. The exchange of treasury bills held by the Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL) has yet to be completed.

In a statement, Fitch said: “We do not believe the completion of the first phase of the restructuring of the sovereign’s local-currency obligations is likely to trigger a loss of depositor confidence in the banking system, leading to a widespread default within the financial system, including for non-bank financial institutions (NBFIs). As such, we expect the banks to continue to service their local-currency obligations, given their better funding and liquidity profiles relative to that of the sovereign.”

Fitch says it continues to maintain the Rating Watch Negative (RWN) on Sri Lanka banks and NBFI’s ratings to reflect the potential for deterioration in their creditworthiness relative to other entities on the Sri Lankan national ratings scale. This reflects near-term downside risks to credit profiles from spill-over effects from the remainder of the sovereign’s debt restructuring, while access to wholesale foreign-currency funding remains constrained.

Further clarity around the sovereign debt restructuring process, particularly on the foreign-currency debt, that points to a reduction in stresses that have affected the banking sector in the past several quarters, would result in a resolution of the RWN with affirmation of the bank ratings.

While the local banks have been spared from the rupee debt restructuring, we believe that the broader economic conditions remain challenging as reflected in the expected contraction of the economy and high volatility of economic variables. This may still place downward pressure on individual credit profiles, particularly for NBFIs, which tend to be more exposed to cyclically sensitive segments.

“We believe that the re-assessment of the sovereign credit profile following the completion of the debt exchange with CBSL will influence the ratings of the banks and NBFIs, given the high interconnectedness.”

While the domestic debt optimisation programme is nearing completion, uncertainties prevail over the completion of the foreign-currency sovereign debt restructuring. Any doubts over this could weigh on the banking sector with spillover effects to the NBFIs, given the banks’ exposure to defaulted foreign-currency sovereign bonds, albeit they make up a small share of sector assets (3.6% of assets at end-1H23).


--Fitch Ratings

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

CBSL governor says those who earn more should pay sufficient taxes (English)

CBSL governor says those who earn more should pay sufficient taxes (English)

CBSL governor says those who earn more should pay sufficient taxes (English)

New CBSL Act effective from today; strict controls on money printing  Siyambalapitiya (English)

New CBSL Act effective from today; strict controls on money printing  Siyambalapitiya (English)

Fitch downgrades Sri Lankas Long-Term Local-Currency IDR (English)

Fitch downgrades Sri Lankas Long-Term Local-Currency IDR (English)

Cuba, Sri Lanka pledge to support each other in global forums (English)

Cuba, Sri Lanka pledge to support each other in global forums (English)

Sri Lanka unilaterally suspending external debt payments was a tragedy - Cabraal

Sri Lanka unilaterally suspending external debt payments was a tragedy - Cabraal

Maithripala requests court to review allegations against him over Easter attacks

Maithripala requests court to review allegations against him over Easter attacks

More details come to light about policeman complicit in ' Harak Kata's' failed escape bid

More details come to light about policeman complicit in ' Harak Kata's' failed escape bid

Cuban President Díaz-Canel vows to back Sri Lanka during UN resolutions on human rights

Cuban President Díaz-Canel vows to back Sri Lanka during UN resolutions on human rights