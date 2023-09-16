Several spells of showers expected in parts of the island

Several spells of showers expected in parts of the island

September 16, 2023   07:45 am

The Department of Meteorology says several spells of showers will occur in Western, Sabaragamuwa and Southern provinces and in Puttalam, Kandy and Nuwara-Eliya districts.

Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in Eastern and Uva provinces, and in Mullaitivu district during the evening or night.

Fairly strong winds about 40-45 kmph can be expected at times in western slopes of the central hills, Northern, North-central, and North-western provinces and in Trincomalee and Hambantota districts.

General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Sea Areas:

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Hambantota via Colombo, Galle and Matara.

Winds will be south-westerly and speed will be 20-40 kmph.

Wind speed can increase up to 50-60 kmph at times in the sea areas off the coast extending from Chilaw to Kankasanthurai via Mannar.

Wind speed can also increase up to 50 kmph at times in the sea areas off the coast extending from Hambantota to Pottuvil.

The sea areas off the coast extending from Chilaw to Kankasanthurai via Mannar, and in the sea areas extending from Hambantota to Pottuvil will be rough at times.

Temporarily strong gusty winds and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

CBSL governor says those who earn more should pay sufficient taxes (English)

CBSL governor says those who earn more should pay sufficient taxes (English)

CBSL governor says those who earn more should pay sufficient taxes (English)

New CBSL Act effective from today; strict controls on money printing  Siyambalapitiya (English)

New CBSL Act effective from today; strict controls on money printing  Siyambalapitiya (English)

Fitch downgrades Sri Lankas Long-Term Local-Currency IDR (English)

Fitch downgrades Sri Lankas Long-Term Local-Currency IDR (English)

Cuba, Sri Lanka pledge to support each other in global forums (English)

Cuba, Sri Lanka pledge to support each other in global forums (English)

Sri Lanka unilaterally suspending external debt payments was a tragedy - Cabraal

Sri Lanka unilaterally suspending external debt payments was a tragedy - Cabraal

Maithripala requests court to review allegations against him over Easter attacks

Maithripala requests court to review allegations against him over Easter attacks

More details come to light about policeman complicit in ' Harak Kata's' failed escape bid

More details come to light about policeman complicit in ' Harak Kata's' failed escape bid

Cuban President Díaz-Canel vows to back Sri Lanka during UN resolutions on human rights

Cuban President Díaz-Canel vows to back Sri Lanka during UN resolutions on human rights