Several spells of showers expected in parts of the island

The Department of Meteorology says several spells of showers will occur in Western, Sabaragamuwa and Southern provinces and in Puttalam, Kandy and Nuwara-Eliya districts.

Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in Eastern and Uva provinces, and in Mullaitivu district during the evening or night.

Fairly strong winds about 40-45 kmph can be expected at times in western slopes of the central hills, Northern, North-central, and North-western provinces and in Trincomalee and Hambantota districts.

General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Sea Areas:

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Hambantota via Colombo, Galle and Matara.

Winds will be south-westerly and speed will be 20-40 kmph.

Wind speed can increase up to 50-60 kmph at times in the sea areas off the coast extending from Chilaw to Kankasanthurai via Mannar.

Wind speed can also increase up to 50 kmph at times in the sea areas off the coast extending from Hambantota to Pottuvil.

The sea areas off the coast extending from Chilaw to Kankasanthurai via Mannar, and in the sea areas extending from Hambantota to Pottuvil will be rough at times.

Temporarily strong gusty winds and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.